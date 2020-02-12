Three 6 Mafia Announce Official Reunion Tour Dates

Three 6 Mafia are officially hitting the road.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), Juicy J and DJ Paul confirmed the dates of their reunion tour to Billboard. In a statement, Paul shared his excitement and claimed Three 6's spot as one of the "most influential groups of all times."

"Yeahhhhhh! The Mafia back on the slab," Paul told Billboard. "This a must see! We want everyone to come and be a part of history. We have been one of the most hits makin', most influential groups of all times! We'll have more dates announced soon, [but] we need all real Mafia fans to tap in and turn up! Go grab some Hypnotize Minds gear and don’t meet me there, beat me there!"

The legendary group first announced their reunion last year, and Paul was anxious to show and prove.

"I know this is what the fans have been asking for, so we're ready to bring them the classics, along with our new music in the best possible way," Paul said. "To quote LL, don't call it a comeback, we have officially been here for years, and we've got a lot to show for it. Just wait to see what comes next."

Following the announcement, they performed a couple of comeback shows along with living members Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black and La Chat, as well as Hypnotize Minds rappers Project Pat and Lil Wyte, but this will be the official reunion tour. Paul also teased the possibility of another album.

It's been over 10 years since the release of the group's last official album, 2008's Last 2 Walk. Shortly after the album's release, Juicy embarked on a solo career and there were rumors of tension between he and Paul for the last few years.

You can view Three 6 Mafia's full reunion tour schedule for yourself below. Tickets for all dates are now available.

March 6 – Denver – Fillmore Auditorium

March 7 – Minneapolis – The Fillmore

March 13 – Cleveland – Agora Theater

April 10 – New Orleans – Smoothie King Center *with No Limit Soldiers

May 8 – Charlotte, N.C. – Bojangles Colosseum *with No Limit Soldiers

May 23 – St. Louis – Chaifetz Arena