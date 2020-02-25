The Game Believes the Internet Is Brainwashing People Into Listening to Wack Music

The Game has an interesting theory about the state of today's music.

In a fresh tweet published on Tuesday (Feb. 25), the Los Angeles rapper hit up his Twitter account to vent about what he thinks the internet's role is in the music industry. The Game basically claims the internet is normalizing people into believing wack music actually sounds good.

"The internet forces you to listen to wack ass music," The Game wrote in his tweet. "It’s so much of it, you’re brainwashed to thinkin the shit actually sound like sumn."

The early-morning tweet comes a few days after the rapper issued his own warning for rising artists everywhere. Over the weekend, Game said that artists should remain independent and own their masters. He also repeated his former foe Meek Mill's sentiment about labels signing young artists to slave deals.

"This rap shit will KILL YOU. Literally," The Game tweeted. "The labels sign young artists to slave deals & their only concern is how they can use you to make more money. They don’t even advertise or market you no more, they let u do it yourself on IG while they sit back, steal & wait 4 the next you. Stay INDEPENDENT. OWN your masters. Do the work yourself & the payoff will be worth it. Almost 20 years in music & not once did anyone tell me this. Shit, I’m still waiting on them to tell YOU."

The Game dropped what he says is his final studio album, Born 2 Rap, last November.