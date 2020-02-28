Swae Lee Turns “Someone Said” Lyrics From Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” Into New Song: Listen

Swae Lee is back and he has something to say.

On Friday (Feb. 28), the Rae Sremmurd rapper dropped his new single, “Someone Said.” The song interpolates Swae’s “someone said” line on Travis Scott and Drake’s Grammy-nominated track “Sicko Mode” from La Flame's Astroworld album. Swae wasn't listed as a feature on the song.

Produced by Shawn Ferrari, the tune features a bass-heavy beat and spacey sounds. On the song, Swae delivers his own ad-libs while rapping about living the rockstar lifestyle.

"I got it straight out of my system/Go get that hate out your system/Yeah, I cut you off like a scissor, quicker/Breaststroke, baby, I'm a good swimmer (Phelps)/Playin' with the gang, you no member (Gang, gang)/I'm picky but my girl pickier (Pick)/Press the button, buzz you up (Yuh), you may enter (Woo)/Smoking on that loud, yeah, stickier (Yeah)," he raps on the bouncy track.

There's no word if the song will appear on Swae's new project, which was supposedly set to hit stores last September but was pushed back for unknown reasons. At the time, the 26-year-old rapper dropped two singles: the Drake-assisted "Won’t Be Late" and "Sextasy."

Nevertheless, Swae is keeping himself busy. The "Sunflower" artist is moving into the fashion world with his gender-neutral designs and heeled boots in his new collaboration with footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

"A lot of [rappers] are fucking scared to wear shit," he told Footwear News about his collection. "They want to think the old ways and put a limit on that shit. I'm not scared to be different."

In the meantime, check out Swae Lee's new song below.