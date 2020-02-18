Swae Lee Is Designing Men’s Heels: “I’m Not Scared to Be Different”

Swae Lee is looking to expand his brand with gender-neutral fashion designs and heeled boots in a new collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti.

During an interview with Footwear News today (Feb. 18), the "Sunflower" rhymer was asked why he chose to support a design like heeled shoes for men outside of the norm for rappers, the 26-year-old artist mentioned how a lot of rappers are afraid to be different.

"A lot of [rappers] are fucking scared to wear shit," he said. "They want to think the old ways and put a limit on that shit. I'm not scared to be different."

Swae went on to explain the purpose of the collection. "I was making something to go on someone's body, to complete their outfit, the shoe completes a look," he continued. "It was up to me to make the most key part of the outfit, so it was way different. Now I'm helping people with their well-being. This is their image. That's important."

In the same interview, Zanotti told the publication Swae Lee had been very involved with the designing process for this particular collection. He claims Lee brought his own sketches to help with the creative process.

On Jan. 25, Swae, who is one half of the popular rap duo, Rae Sremmurd, announced on Instagram he was collaborating with Giuseppe Zanotti to release a collection of floral printed shoes. The collection includes three different pairs of heeled boots. One pair is a powder pink ankle boot with a thick heel.

Besides his collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti, Swae Lee received recognition from Eminem when Em spit "Got more hooks in me than Swae Lee" during the "Premonition (Intro)" on his new album Music to be Murdered By.