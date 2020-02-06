Styles P Tells Billie Eilish Rappers Can Say Whatever They Want, Most MCs Lie

Styles P sounds off on Billie Eilish's controversial thoughts on hip-hop.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), The LOX rapper jumped on his Twitter timeline to explain how he felt about the "Bad Guy" singer accusing rappers of capping in their lyrics. At first, Styles questions why those within the hip-hop culture should care about what the Grammy-award-winning pop artist has to say about rap music. He also claims that rappers can say whatever they want.

"Rappers can say whatever the fuck the want and pretty much all rappers lie .. if you don’t like it then Don’t listen and mind your damn business," Styles P tweeted.

"Who is Billie eilish ? Why the fuck do we care what she thinks ??" Styles continued. "And she is sorta Of right but she don’t get the culture nor is she part of it so why do we give a fuck ? How or why is her opinion important to us ? Made a song called IM BLACK .. I may hear the beat play on a commercial here n there for bhm!!‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️. Somebody tell billy eilish that !!!!!!!"

The heavy criticism from the Beloved MC comes days after Vogue magazine released their lengthy interview with Eilish. During the interview, the singer appeared to accuse a lot of rappers of lying about guns and women in their music.

“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” she said. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap. It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m fuckin’,’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my bitches…’ I’m like, which bitches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.”

