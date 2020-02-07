Snoop Dogg Believes Kobe Bryant’s Rape Accuser Would’ve Testified Against Him If It Was That Serious

Snoop Dogg has more to say in regards to Gayle King's recent interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie.

On Friday (Feb. 7), Snoop called into Ricky Smiley's morning show and discussed the passing of Kobe Bryant. Smiley's co-host Da Brat then pointed toward King's interview where she'd brought up the 2003 sexual assault allegation levied against Bryant, echoing Snoop's sentiments that it was uncalled for. In his response, Snoop said that he thinks the accuser would have testified if the matter was as serious as she'd said it was.

"So it's like it's certain people that just wasn't like that so in Lisa's mind, she feel like, 'Why you keep asking the question when the case was dismissed?'" Snoop said. "He wasn't even guilty! So if it was that serious and no disrespect to the victim, but if it was that serious–if you did that to me–I'm getting on the witness stand and I'm coming forth to make sure you go do some time! Period!"

Previously, Snoop called out King for bringing up the case, which was dropped by prosecutors in September 2004 after the accuser decided not to testify Snoop called the journalist a "funky dog head bitch" and a "punk muthafucka" before warning her to back off. Bryant and his accuser settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

"Gayle King–out of pocket for that shit," Snoop had said. "Way out of pocket! What do you gain from that? I swear to God we the worst. We the fucking worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah? Why y'all attacking us? We your people. You ain't come after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions. I get sick of y'all. I wanna call you one. Is it okay if I call her one? Funky dog head bitch! How dare you try to tarnish my muthafuckin' homeboy's reputation, punk muthafucka? Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you!"

For her part, King has spoken out saying she was “mortified” and “very angry” at CBS for posting a “salacious” small portion of her much-longer interview.

You can listen to Snoop's full interview with Ricky Smiley for yourself below. The Gayle King conversation happens around the 2:30 mark.