For today's (Feb. 14) episode of the podcast, which is one dedicated to picking apart all the trending stories in hip-hop, hosts take on Snoop Dogg's short-lived, but intense issue with Gayle King and the end of the 50 Cent-executive-produced TV series, Power and the five possible spinoffs. Today's hosts include XXL's Editor-In-Chief Vanessa Satten, veteran hip-hop journalist Shaheem Reid and hip-hop entrepreneur Rahman Dukes. Hosts and guests are subject to change from week to week.

Following the death of Kobe Bryant, hip-hop has been moved to memorialize the basketball player with tribute tattoos, songs, and live appearance moments. One of the mourners was Snoop Dogg, who publicly bashed journalist Gayle King for asking former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant rape allegations on CBS This Morning. Snoop Dogg later expressed his anger in an Instagram video.

"Gayle King–out of pocket for that shit," Snoop had said. "Way out of pocket! What do you gain from that? I swear to God we the worst. We the fucking worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah? Why y'all attacking us? We your people."

Snoop's harsh words toward the 65-year-old journalist received some harsh criticism and he later apologized for calling King out in the way he did. "Gayle King: I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions," he said in an Instagram video.

On a less serious note, this week's host's also discussed all five possible Power spinoffs and the end of Power.

Listen to XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity podcast on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher. Check out the latest episode of the podcast on YouTube below.

