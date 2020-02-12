The Break Presents: Sheff G

You never know where life will take you. Sheff G, one of the bigger names in New York City's hip-hop youth movement, never thought he'd be a rapper. Now, he has over 10 million streams on Spotify off his singles alone, thanks to the success of songs like "We Getting Money," "Flows" featuring his close friend and fellow Brooklyn rapper Sleepy Hallow, and the song that was his breakthrough hit, "No Suburban." It's his turn in the spotlight, and it's all a result of his focus on mixing contemporary sounds (Brooklyn drill and more traditional rap beats) along with being a clever technical rapper.

Sheff G's hip-hop connection all started in 2017, when he was just freestyling with his friends. One faithful day, they all decided to hit the studio and realized they stumbled upon something. That same year birthed "No Suburban," the Brooklyn drill song that got Sheff known locally to the point fans would stop him in the street.

He committed to rap and dropped his debut project, The Unluccy Luccy Kid, in 2019, which showcased his versatility to rap over all sorts of sounds. The effort also made room for Sleepy Hallow to shine alongside him. In addition to delivering hard-hitting bars, Sheff G also prides himself on working with producers to craft his beats. Plus, he also claims he pushed the Brooklyn drill sound into the forefront of rap. You never know what's next, but Sheff G is surely trending upward. Learn more about him in this week's The Break.

Age: 21

Hometown: Flatbush, Brooklyn, N.Y.

I grew up listening to: "Biggie, Fif, Eminem. Chief Keef, Chicago artists, shit like that. I still bump them today."

My style’s been compared to: "People be comparing me to [The Notorious] B.I.G. a lot. That's really it so far. That's lit, boy."

I’m going to blow up because: "I ain't know at first, I ain't expect to blow up, that was like a dream come true. It just happened. Now, I'ma keep goin'. I know exactly what to do. I didn't expect to be famous or become like a rapper, I expected something else. But it just so happened that people start fuckin' with me and fans start taking pictures with me and kept motivating me."

What’s your most slept-on song, and why? "I don't think I got a slept-on song. Probably gotta ask the fans. 'Emotional (Outro)' on my tape. I dunno. They gotta tune in."

My standout records to date have been: "'No Suburban,' 'We Gettin Money,' song with me and my brother Sleepy Hallow, 'Breaking Bad,' 'Flows,' that really blow up last year ’cause we were really showing our versatility and everybody was like, 'Whaaat? No way these guys is doing that.'"

My standout moments to date have been: "We about to see. 2020, it's a good year!"

Most people don’t know: "I watch anime. Naruto. Been watching that. That shit, it's like a whole strategy to that shit. I never really posted about it, but it's lit though."

I’m going to be the next: "Legend."

Standouts:

"No Suburban"

"We Getting Money"

"Flows" featuring Sleepy Hallow

The Unluccy Luccy Kid

