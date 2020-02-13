ScHoolboy Q got jokes.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), the rapper was performing at a show overseas in Cologne, Germany when an overzealous fan yelled out after the "CHopstix" rapper asked the crowd to be quiet. While pointing out the perpetrator, Q jokingly clowned him by telling the fan he'd slept with the fan's mother.

"That's why I fucked your mama last night. Your old ass mama!" Q said. "The old one–the old mama you got? I bent her over and I fucked your mama last night, just like this! Shut the fuck up!"

Weeks ago on the same overseas trek, Q told fans in the crowd at the O2 Institute in Birmingham, U.K. that he has a new album on the way.

“I'm not lying to you," Q said on stage. "I swear to God. I’ma drop a whole other album this year I promise you that. I’m not lying this time. I always be lyin'. I'm the most lying-est muthafucka ever. 'Yeah I'll drop next month, yeah right.' Nigga I'm dropping an album this year I promise you that."

Previously, Q released his fifth studio album, CrasH Talk, in 2019. Originally slated for a 2018 release, the project had been delayed following the death of Q's close friend, Mac Miller. With guest appearances from 21 Savage, 6lack, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign and YG, the album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and made for Q's third top 10 album on the chart.