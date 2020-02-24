Roddy Ricch’s Song “The Box” Tops Billboard Hot 100 for Seventh Week

It doesn’t stop for Roddy Ricch.

For the seventh consecutive week, the 2019 XXL Freshman’s ubiquitous hit single, “The Box,” is at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Additionally, the Dat Boi Squeeze and 30 Roc-produced banger notched an eighth week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart with 52.2 million U.S. streams last week, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Also, "The Box" hopped from No. 8 to No. 7 on the Digital Song Sales chart with 11,000 copies of the single sold. Elsewhere, "The Box" is at No. 1 on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for an eighth week as well.

Atlantic Records is certainly happy about Ricch's success on the Hot 100 chart. "The Box" is the label's seventh No. 1 ever to rule the Hot 100 for at least seven weeks. Ricch follows labelmate Lizzo and former Atlantic artist T.I. whose songs "Truth Hurts" and "Whatever You Like," reigned for seven weeks at No. 1 on the chart back in September 2019 and October 2008, respectively.

Elsewhere, Future's "Life Is Good," featuring Drake, is holding steady at No. 2 for the sixth consecutive week on the Hot 100, followed by Post Malone's "Circles" at No. 3.

In other Roddy-related news, the Compton, Calif. rapper, who is currently rocking the mic on his Antisocial Tour, was recently announced as one of the performers for the upcoming 2020 Rolling Loud Miami Festival, which takes place in Miami from May 8 to 10.

Listen to Roddy Ricch's "The Box" below.