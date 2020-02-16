Roddy Ricch's debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, has risen to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth time since its December 2019 release.

The 2019 XXL Freshman's album moved another 79,000 equivalent album units in the week ending on Feb. 13, reports Billboard on Sunday (Feb. 16). The LP has now peaked on the chart for the fourth non-consecutive time, an impressive feat for the Compton, Calif. rapper. Taylor Swift's 1989 album in 2014 was the last LP to hit No. 1 on four separate occasions.

The album, which features guest appearances from Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Durk, debuted at the top of the chart a week after its Dec. 6, 2019 release date. A month later, it returned to the top of the chart, becoming the first debut rap album since The Game's The Documentary to accomplish such a feat. Earlier this month, it returned to the peak for a third time, a full two months following its release. The hit single "The Box" has been the driving force behind the album's success. The banger has topped the Billboard Hot 100 five times.

In other Roddy-related news, he was recently announced as one of the performers at the upcoming 2020 Rolling Loud Miami Festival.

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 2), Eminem (Music to Be Murdered By, No. 3), Lil Wayne (Funeral, No. 6), Pop Smoke (Meet the Woo 2, No. 7) and DaBaby (Kirk, No. 9).