Rick Ross and Dwyane Wade “Season Ticket Holder”: Listen to New Song

Rick Ross has teamed up with retired Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade for a new single that is a slam dunk.

On Friday (Feb. 19), Rozay dropped “Season Ticket Holder,” featuring the three-time NBA Championship legend along with longtime Miam Heat teammate Udonis Haslem (aka UD) and musician Raphael Saadiq.

On the song, Ross and Wade spit winning bars over a rollicking beat and atmospheric sounds courtesy of Saadiq and UD on production. Wade kicks off the song with his verse about earning three NBA championship rings and his lavish Miami lifestyle.

"I'm the son of a saint still considered a sinner/Three rings on this finger, yeah, that boy was a winner," he raps. "Ballin' is my passion/Check my stats if they askin'/Shorty checking my page/She follow my fashion."

Ross is up next with his luxury rhymes spitting, "Every car that I cop/Every record that I break/Every rock on my watch/Every step that I take/Still won't accept no mistakes/I'm talking major league/Never minimum wage."

Earlier this week, Wade appeared on Good Morning America and talked about his desire to make a song with the Maybach Music Group honcho.

"I wanted to get on one song, one day," he told GMA. “Rick Ross, who's a good friend of mine, reached out and said, 'D, let's do a track for the city [Miami]. So, my last year, I filmed a song with Rick Ross called 'Season Ticket Holder.'"

Wade also added that he wanted to do something outside of his comfort zone and give fans something they can laugh at later and look back on. The 13-time NBA All-Star also revealed that while growing up in Chicago in the early 1990s, he was once in a child rap group called Real Fresh that was started by his father. So, rapping is in his blood.

In addition to the song, Wade's iconic No. 3 jersey will be retired at the Heat's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Miami on Saturday (Feb. 22).

Listen to Ross and Wade's track below.