Here Are 8 of Your Favorite Rappers Getting Into Politics Prior to 2020 Presidential Election

Hip-hop and politics have been closely intertwined since the genre’s inception. In fact, many would agree that a cornerstone pillar the culture is built on is challenging governmental norms and providing a political voice to those who might not be represented otherwise. From Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 track “The Message” to Public Enemy’s highly politicized youth anthem “Fight the Power,” hip-hop has been a proudly defiant movement dead-set on garnering mainstream attention to the trials and tribulations facing America’s poor and disenfranchised inner-city youth.

More recently, hip-hop heavyweights like Jay-Z and Diddy became instrumental figures during Barack Obama’s two successful presidential campaigns. But when the change of administration came when President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, hip-hop had to once again rally for the change they wanted to see. Although not every rapper is completely unified when it comes to politics, there is certainly an array of voices standing up for what's right and wrong when it comes to different political parties. Just like music, there are many sides of the political spectrum in hip-hop.

Now, with the 2020 presidential election arriving on Nov. 3, eight months away, rappers are declaring their varied political stances. Artists like Chance The Rapper, Cardi B and Killer Mike are just a few people who have been voicing their opinion on their desired candidates. These artists have both officially and unofficially endorsed presidential hopefuls like Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang, who recently dropped out of the race. Then there's also Kanye West, who has thrown his own name in the mix for presidential candidacy in the years to come. Of course it's too late for 2020, but 2024 could definitely be on his political horizon.

Check out Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, Killer Mike and more voicing their opinion on politics below.