Here Are 27 Rappers You Didn’t Know Were Aquarius

Once Jan. 20 hits and the Earth begins its journey on a new axis, Aquarius season is in full swing. And for the next 30 days and 30 nights, the astrological planet is ruled by the water barrier. While the season officially ends on Feb. 18, a real Aquarius knows they celebrate all year. There are plenty of rappers who fall under this zodiac sign, which are positively defined by their progressive, original and independent nature. However, they aren't perfect; they're notoriously thought of as people who run from emotional expression, as well as incredibly temperamental, uncompromising and aloof. And with the symbol for Aquarius being that of water waves, it's no surprise many of these rappers' flows are top-notch.

Megan Thee Stallion is everybody's favorite hot girl, but did you know she is an Aquarius? The 24-year-old rapper was born on Feb. 15 and narrowly made it into the Aquarian club. With independence being part of their known character traits, it's no wonder she fits right in. Megan is celebrated for lyrics that liberate women and claim dominance and independence over men. On Meg's recently released single "B.I.T.C.H." The H-Town hottie goes in on men who think they can control her. "I'd rather be your B-I-T-C-H (I'd rather keep it real with ya)/’Cause that's what you gon' call me when I'm trippin' anyway/You know you can't control me, baby/You need a real one in your life/Them bitches ain't gon' give it to you right." Talk about I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T.

J. Cole is another shining example of an Aquarius done right. The 35-year-old rap star was born in Germany in late January but spent the majority of his upbringing in North Carolina. Just like Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole paints a vivid picture of the Aquarius in his music. The 2014 Forest Hills Drive song "January 28" is titled after his born day, and it serves as the playbook for anybody born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18. While Cole raps about keeping control of your goals and limiting access to one's self, he also checks himself and those around him: "The bigger we get the more likely egos collide, it's just physics/Please let's put our egos aside, you my niggas."

With nearly 10 years of an age difference, Rick Ross shares a birthday with J. Cole. At the age of 44, Ross has exhibited premium Aquarius traits. The Bawse's trademark "Unhh" is just one small example of his originality, and his work as the head honcho of Maybach Music Group is another. Since bringing on the likes of Wale and Meek Mill into the fold, plus collaborating with French Montana and Drake, among others, and creating plenty of classic material (and launching his own Wingstop franchises), this Aquarius is living life to his fullest potential.

XXXTentacion, Cam'ron and Rakim are among other rappers who were born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18. Check them all out below.