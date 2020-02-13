Although fans are happy that today (Feb. 13) marks the fifth anniversary of Drake’s 2015 project If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late, not everyone involved with the project is celebrating.

Rapper Quentin Miller was a credited songwriter on the album, but after he was called a ghostwriter by Meek Mill and QM-featuring reference tracks for Drake were leaked online, Miller found himself at the center of controversy as Drizzy and Meek engaged in beef.

Although Miller denied that he was a ghostwriter for Drake, the entire situation became one that QM was synonymous with.

Years later, both Meek and Drake resolved their issues and moved on with their successful careers. But on Thursday, Miller jumped onto his Instagram account and suggested that his career was adversely affected by the whole situation while saying that he doesn’t have any good memories about IYRTITL.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have the good memories about it that everybody else has,” he said. “My good memories were murdered on the day Meek Mandela...put my name out there and blew up my whole spot. That shit fuck me up, bro.”

Miller said that the incident also destroyed his relationship with Don Cannon and DJ Drama, the latter of whom was rumored to have given the reference tracks to Meek. "It wasn't a good light for me," said Miller about the situation. "It was hell for me."

At the end of his video, Miller asked that music executives take a chance on him because he has what it takes to make it in the rap game.

Drake, who toured overseas last year, has not responded to Miller's video.

Watch Quentin Miller's video below.