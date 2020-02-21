Pusha-T Addresses Removal of Jadakiss Collab “Huntin Season” After Pop Smoke’s Death

Last night, Jadakiss released his Pusha-T-assisted song "Huntin Season," which is the third single from his upcoming album, Ignatius.

Hours later, on Friday (Feb. 21), the song was mysteriously removed from Tidal, leaving fans wondering what was going on. This afternoon, Push hopped on his Instagram page and seemingly explained why the song was removed from the streaming service. In the post, the Virginia rapper suggests that the song was pulled in the wake of Pop Smoke's death.

He writes: "'Hunting Season' was a request that IcePick Jay (RIP) always had and in light of his death, me and Kiss made an incredible song," Pusha wrote in an Instagram post. "With that being said, the whole concept of 'Hunting Season' and the hypothetical ideas of 'killing rappers' isn't sitting [well] with me while mourning [the] death of Pop Smoke. Rest in Peace POP and condolences to his family."

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning (Feb. 19). On Friday, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office released the late rapper's autopsy results. The document revealed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso. Jadakiss has not commented on the removal of "Huntin Season" from Tidal as of yet. XXL has reached out to a Jadakiss rep for confirmation.

Read Pusha-T's IG post below.