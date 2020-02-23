The family of Pop Smoke is reportedly preparing a private gathering for the slain rapper.

On Sunday (Feb. 23), TMZ reported the Brooklyn rapper's loved ones are in the process of having his body transported back to New York City for his upcoming funeral. In the mean time, they reportedly have a private gathering set up to honor the late MC. The event will take place at a church in his hometown of Brooklyn on Sunday. It will be more so a vigil and prayer service for Pop, with his funeral and burial service to be held at a later date.

XXL has reached out to Pop Smoke's team to confirm the private event.

As previously reported, Pop Smoke was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Feb. 19). According to law enforcement sources, two to six individuals broke into a home the rapper was staying in in the Hollywood Hills section of L.A. At least one of them was concealing his face with a ski mask. During the break-in, shots were fired inside the home, some of which struck Pop. The intruders then reportedly fled.

During a press conference about the murder, the LAPD revealed they were notified about the crime by someone from "back East" who called and told them a house their friend was staying in was being robbed. Authorities continue to search for a motive in the crime, which some sources say could be gang-related.

The hip-hop community has been reeling over the ascendant rapper's passing for the past few days including the Pop Smoke's record label who released a statement on the sad situation.

Police are still looking suspects in the killing.