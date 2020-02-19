More details have been released surrounding the tragic murder of Pop Smoke.

On Wednesday morning (Feb. 19), several news outlets reported more information around the fatal shooting, which happened hours earlier at a home in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles where Smoke was apparently staying.

According to TMZ, surveillance video has been obtained and it shows "at least" four men in masks and hoodies break into the home just 10 minutes after the occupants locked the deadbolts on the front door.

This aligns with an LAPD press conference from earlier this morning where a spokesperson stated there were varying reports of two to six suspects. The report also states that the house alarm was not turned on by the occupants, which aided the people breaking into the home.

The police have yet to officially name Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, the victim of the crime. However, ABC News is reporting they have confirmed the rapper was the person killed during the break-in.

The label Pop Smoke called home, Republic Records, has released a statement regarding his untimely passing.

"We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10," it reads. "Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."

Local news outlet ABC 7 also reports that detectives are calling the incident a gang-related shooting. They state that LAPD authorities are in talks with local and federal law enforcement officials in New York to investigate whether the incident had anything to do with Smoke's recent arrest. The rapper was accused of stealing a Rolls-Royce that was loaned to him for a music video in Los Angeles and transporting it to New York without permission. Pop Smoke maintained his innocence.

It was also recently discovered by social media users that the night before the murder, Smoke posted gift bags sent to the home on his social media and accidentally showed the address. The video remains on the rapper's official Facebook page as of press time. It appears to have been posted around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Feb. 18), just hours before the break-in around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Pop had also just posted a series of photos on Instagram that show him and a friend holding a large amount of cash, which could have contributed to a motive for the intruders.

Police have interviewed witnesses and neighbors about the crime, but as of press time, no one has been apprehended. During a press conference on Wednesday morning, authorities revealed they were notified about the situation after they received a call from "back East" from a person reporting that a friend of theirs' home was being broken into.

Many of Pop Smoke's peers have shared their shock and condolences on social media including 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg.