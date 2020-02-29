Club Features Pop Smoke Hologram During Show: Watch

Pop Smoke is getting major love overseas.

On Friday night (Feb. 28), the Yard Club in Paris, France debuted a hologram of the late rapper. In video of the epic event shared by the club on Instagram, the venue is packed. The DJ hypes up the crowd before playing "Dior." A translucent figure of the rapper then appears above the stage performing the fan-favorite track. Those in attendance go into a frenzy.

The caption of the post translated into English reads, "During yesterday's #YARDWinterClub, we paid tribute to Pop Smoke, who died suddenly last week. It was important to us, important to you, important in short. REP. N / a @havanaclub, our official vibes supplier."

Pop's passing came right as he was becoming one of the game's hottest rappers. The Brooklyn MC had a major following overseas due to his venture into the U.K. drill rap genre.

Sadly, his life was cut short on Feb. 19 after he was shot during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles. According to the LAPD, multiple men broke into the home around 4 a.m. and the rapper, born Bashar Jackson, ended up being shot. The assailants escaped and have continued to elude the police.

There has not been much reported movement in the case following a press conference held by the LAPD on the matter the same day. According to a recent report, the lack of witnesses in the case has hindered police's efforts in solving the crime, which happened in an upper-crust community. No one has been arrested in the killing.