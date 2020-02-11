Pop Smoke Calls Allegations That He Stole a Rolls-Royce “Cap”

Pop Smoke is claiming his innocence.

On Friday (Feb. 7), the Canarsie, Brooklyn rapper stopped by Angie Martinez's show at New York's Power 105.1 radio station to promote his new project, Meet the Woo Vol. 2. During the conversation, the topic of Smoke's recent arrest for allegedly stealing a car came up and though he didn't elaborate much, he did say the allegation was a lie

"Foolishness. I'll tell you later," Smoke said. "But just know... But you know, it's cap. We gon' keep it like that. But just know! Man, look at me man."

As previously reported, Pop Smoke was arrested on Jan. 17 for a federal charge of interstate transport of a stolen vehicle upon landing at JFK Airport. The police report states that a man loaned out his 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith to the "Welcome to the Party" rapper for use in a music video that he was filming in Los Angeles back in November. Instead of returning it the next day as per their alleged agreement, however, the man claims that Smoke instead transported it across the country because he was able to track it with the GPS he had installed.

The Rolls owner also claims that Pop Smoke posted a photo of the car on Instagram with New York tagged as the location, but the rapper has since deleted the photo if the claim is true. Smoke was released on bail days later, and seemingly denied reports that his mother put her house up for his bail.

"Niggas said I couldn't pay for my bail," the rapper wrote with a laughing emoji on Instagram upon his release. "I told em believe none of what you hear and half of what you see."

You can watch Pop Smoke's full interview with Angie Martinez for yourself below. The conversation about the Rolls-Royce happens around the 24:15 mark.