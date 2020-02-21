Pop Smoke: Remembering a Rising Star

For the latest episode of XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity, which is a podcast that dissects trending news in hip-hop culture, hosts reflect on the latest tragedy to affect the rap community.

In today's (Feb. 21) episode, hosts speak on the death of Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Today's hosts include XXL's Editor-In-Chief Vanessa Satten and veteran hip-hop journalist Shaheem Reid. Hosts and guests are subject to change from week to week.

During the episode, hosts sit down with professional bodyguard Tank, who has worked to protect numerous rappers in the game, to discuss the death that shocked the entire hip-hop industry this week. Tank also talks to hosts about how artists should maneuver in a violent world that's seen the deaths of young artists over the last few years. XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wopo were two other rappers killed at an early age. They were murdered on June 18, 2018.

Hosts also discuss the legacy that the "Welcome to the Party" rapper left behind at the young age of 20. They also elaborate on how he impacted the drill scene in New York City and his overall potential to become one of the most prominent artists of the new decade.

Pop Smoke began to gain momentum in the music industry after he dropped his memorable banger "Welcome to the Party" last summer. The song, which sparked a couple of remixes, was just the beginning of Pop's domination of the New York rap scene. After dropping other singles like "Dior" and "Christopher Walking," Pop followed up by dropping his most recent project, Meet the Woo 2, earlier this month.

Listen to XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity podcast on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher. Check out the latest episode of the podcast on YouTube below.