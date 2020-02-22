The murder of Pop Smoke is currently under investigation while authorities try to determine a motive and who committed the crime. Now, more information has come out about the days leading up to the Brooklyn rapper's untimely death.

On Saturday (Feb. 22), TMZ reported that just days before his murder, the Meet the Woo 2 MC canceled a show in New York City due to anticipated gang presence. According to the celebrity news site, Pop was scheduled to perform at the King's Theater in Brooklyn last Sunday (Feb. 16). However, the show did not go down. Pop reportedly blamed the NYPD on canceling his concert, but law enforcement sources say Pop was the one who decided to nix the show. Reason being, he was out on bail facing charges for illegally transporting a Rolls-Royce and ordered to keep away from gang members and a slew of gang affiliates would surely be at the show.

XXL has reached out to King's Theater to confirm the report.

As previously reported, Pop Smoke was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion on Wednesday (Feb. 19) in a home in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles. Local authorities say two to six men forced their way into the home. While inside, shots were fired and Pop Smoke was struck. The intruders were able to make an escape before authorities arrived and are still being sought after by the LAPD.

Since then, new details in the case have emerged. Surveillance footage has been obtained. Authorities reportedly believe the shooting may be gang-related. It was also revealed that Pop accidentally shared his address on social media only hours before the break-in and shooting.

The rising star's autopsy has been completed and reveals he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.