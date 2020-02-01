PnB Rock Wrecks Car During Street Race, Arrested for DUI

PnB Rock was arrested for DUI last weekend, after he totaled his car during what police say was a street race.

The incident occurred on Sunday (Jan. 26) in Burbank, Calif. The former XXL Freshman was driving a white BMW when he reportedly engaged in a race with an individual in a Rolls Royce Wraith where both cars got up to speeds of close to 100 MPH. During alleged race, the Philadelphia native, born Rakim Allen, lost control and smashed into three cars that were parked on the side of the street, totaling his own vehicle in the process. Luckily, both Rock and his female passenger escaped with minor injuries.

However, when police approached the vehicle they reportedly smelled a loud odor of marijuana. XXL has confirmed with the Burbank Police Department that Rock was arrested and charged with felony DUI and reckless driving. He later made a $100,000 bail. XXL has reached out to PnB Rock's team for comment on the arrest.

Last October, Rock made the news for allegedly brawling inside a Philadelphia-area mall. That incident was caught on tape and shows what is believed to be the Philly artist and members of his crew attacking three men who are shopping at King of Prussia Mall.

Rock is currently prepping album No. 3. He released his sophomore LP, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, last May. The album, which featured XXXTentacion, A Boggie Wit Da Hoodie, Tory Lanez, Lil Durk and more, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. In September, Rock dropped the single "Fendi" featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz.