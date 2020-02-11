Nipsey Hussle’s Family in Negotiations With Netflix for Documentary

The family of Nipsey Hussle set the record straight about their plans to release a documentary about the late Victory Lap rapper.

On Monday night (Feb. 10), Hussle's family released a statement about their plans to put together an official documentary about the California native after reports surfaced about Netflix reportedly winning a bidding war for the film over Apple and Amazon. In their statement, the family confirms that they're negotiating with Netflix to release the documentary, but documents have been signed. They also confirmed that Ava DuVernay and her company ARRAY are co-producing the feature film.

"Nipsey's company Marathon Flims, will present his feature film documentary executive produced by RocNation and his two children Emani and Kross Asghedom," his family wrote. "No final deal has been inked. We are currently in negotiations with Netflix for this project with Ava DuVernay, and her company ARRAY to co-produce. This documentary is very important to the family and will not be fast tracked by monetary gain and/or commercial interest."

The update on the documentary comes a couple weeks after DuVernay introduced DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and more before their ultimate tribute to Nip at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Khaled brought out his friends plus John Legend, Kirk Franklin and YG to perform his Father of Asahd banger "Higher" as well as other songs Nip appeared on before his death. They also honored the late Kobe Bryant.