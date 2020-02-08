Nicki Minaj Says Her Album Will Feature New Alter Ego Queen Sleeze

Nicki Minaj is back in album mode.

Following the release of her new single, "Yikes," on Friday (Feb. 7), Nicki hopped on Twitter to interact with fans and revealed some details about her forthcoming fifth album on Saturday (Feb. 8).

Barb fans wasted no time trying to get the full scoop. One fan asked, "Can we be expecting a new alter-ego this era? Or possibly the return of a fan fave."

Nicki then responded, "Queen Sleeze."

When asked to describe her new second self, Nicki expounded saying, "She’s more calm but way deadlier. My husband always says he’s more afraid when I talk quiet then when I yell. Lmao. He said that’s how he knows when I’m dead tf serious."

It's clear the album will be heavily influenced by Nicki's new alter ego. When later asked to describe the album in four words, she responded, "Queen TF Sleeze."

Nicki famously used her Roman Zolanski alter ego on her previous LPs, specifically Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.

The Young Money rapper is back off musical hiatus following an eventful last couple of weeks where she got into an arguing match with Meek Mill at a California clothing store prior to the 2020 Grammy Awards. They also more recently traded shots online, with Nicki accusing Meek of abusing women and the Philly rapper making his own scandalous claims involving Nicki's knowledge of her brother's sexual assault crimes.

Nicki, who has been keeping a low profile since her 2018 tour, appears ready to bless fans with her Queen follow-up, which she apparently has the title for. She recently revealed "Yikes" is only a promotions single.