Nick Cannon Says Eminem Was the First Rapper to Promote Popping Pills

Nick Cannon thinks Eminem is partially to blame for the prescription pill epidemic that has taken over hip-hop.

On Monday (Feb. 17), VladTV aired another segment of their multi-part interview with Nick. During this part, they get on the topic of the pill epidemic in hip-hop and how the genre is being affected by it.

"[It's been going on] since certain artists started glorifying drug culture, and doing drugs. Who is the first rapper you heard popping pills?" Nick questioned.

Vlad answered Eminem and Nick non-verbally agreed.

"I idolized Snoop. We smoke weed," Nick said. "All this pill poppin' generation—I idolize E-40. We sell drugs, we don't take 'em. What [Ice] Cube and Biggie say? 'Don't get high on your own supply.'"

He added, "I only know to place the blame on people who control the indoctrinated institutionalization. Someone has to bring this stuff to us. Someone has to glorify this stuff in order for us to do it. And only reason I'm saying that is because I believe it's our duty to shift it."

Nick and Shady have been back at odds since Em dissed Nick on the Fat Joe track "Lord Above" back in December 2019. Since then, Nick has lobbed numerous diss tracks Eminem's way, none of which have gotten responses on wax. Nevertheless, Nick has continued to call out the Detroit rap god. The Wild 'n Out creator recently opined that Em's high status in rap is only due to institutional racism.