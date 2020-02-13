Nick Cannon Suggests That 6ix9ine Was Linked to FBI Before Racketeering Arrest

Nick Cannon believes that 6ix9ine might have been snitching way before he was arrested on racketeering back in November 2018.

In the 16th part of a VladTV interview that was published on Wednesday (Feb. 12), Cannon offered up his opinion on Tekashi's legal troubles. Cannon said that the Brooklyn rapper may have been used to help the FBI take down the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods prior to his arrest.

"I do believe there's being a message sent to America," Cannon begins in the clip. "First of all, when I joke and say 'Donnie Brasco' and Tekashi was probably the FBI the entire time, let's just talk about the FBI for a second. The way this is all broken down, they needed to get an entire community. So the way to get that is through stunting. The music industry. Showing what they can do. And they will use this kid that has a lot of attention to take down that entire community."

6ix9ine is currently serving out the rest of his two-year sentence in prison after he was arrested on federal racketeering charges in 2018. The "Fefe" rapper was able to receive time served after he made the decision to testify against his former associates. 6ix9ine must continue to work with the feds however they see fit. Yet, The Masked Singer host is convinced that 6ix9ine could have been working with the FBI before his arrest.

"The FBI are the masterminds," Cannon continued. "The law enforcement. The police department who want to put Black men in cages. If [6ix9ine] wasn't an FBI agent, there was an FBI agent very close by."

6ix9ine is expected to be released from prison later this year.

Watch Nick Cannon vent his thoughts about 6ix9ine below.