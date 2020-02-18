Nef The Pharaoh Releases Statement After Sister, Nephew Reportedly Killed in Double-Murder Suicide

Nef The Pharaoh and his family are grieving this morning after his sister and nephew were reportedly murdered.

Last Friday (Feb. 15), the Bay Area rapper, who dropped his Mushrooms & Coloring Books album last year, hit up his Instagram account to mourn the loss of his sister and her young son. The Big Chang Theory rapper reflected on growing up with his big sister with a collage of touching family photos.

"Words can’t even explain the pain I’m feeling RN ‍♂️ my flesh, my blood, my big sister & nephew this shit ain’t NEVER gon be right," Nef wrote in his Instagram caption. "How do I explain to my son he’ll never be able to talk to his TT & cousin again as I sit here surrounded by my siblings I can’t help but think , this is all you wanted I love you more then LIFE big sister, & I’ll miss giving my nephew hugs & kisses....I keep walking around the house thinking I’m gonna see your smile any minute I feel like shit cause I wasn’t there to protect you & my nephew, I love you guys SOOOOOOOOOOOO much , shit don’t feel right saying RIP "

According to KRON 4, Vallejo Police in California discovered the woman with multiple gunshot wounds last Thursday (Feb. 13) off Lewis Brown Road and B.W. Williams Drive.

Jacoby Brooks was identified as the alleged shooter. Brooks, who was the victim's ex-boyfriend, allegedly shot and killed both Nef's sister and her young son before turning the gun on himself. His body was found near the initial crime scene.

We offer our deepest condolences to Nef and his family.