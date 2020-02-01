Megan Thee Stallion Gets Punk’d on Show’s Comeback: Watch

The reboot of the popular television show Punk'd is coming to the new streaming service Quibi this spring. The updated version will boast Chance The Rapper as the host and will have an episode that features Megan Thee Stallion.

On Saturday (Feb. 1), Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive preview of the episode featuring 2019 XXL Freshman, Hot Girl Meg. In the hilarious clip, the Houston rhymer sits in the backseat of a car, which is also occupied by two members of her team. Nearby, there is a person dressed in a huge gorilla outfit in a cage. It has the rapper fooled.

“That is an actual gorilla,” she says while trying to get a photo on her phone.

The Punk'd crew times the gorilla to break out of the cage right as one of Megan's friends is walking nearby. Megan is convinced her friend is about to be attacked and goes crazy trying to warn the person. The whole time, Chano is in a room directing the mayhem and getting a good laugh with the rest of the Punk'd crew.

As previously reported, the former MTV show originally hosted by Ashton Kutcher is getting a redo with Chano at the helm. A new season of the popular prank show is slated to launch on Quibi on April 20.

"Punk'd is one of MTV's most iconic franchises," Chance said of the reboot. "I grew up watching this show and it's surreal to be in the driver's seat this time around on Quibi."

Megan is currently prepping her debut album, Suga, which is slated to drop this year.