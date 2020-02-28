Megan Thee Stallion's twerking has become quite a fan favorite, but not everyone has always appreciated it.

On Thursday (Feb. 27), Rolling Stone dropped their cover story featuring the Houston hottie, and she revealed a funny story from her early days at Houston’s Prairie View A&M University. Back when Megan was a freshman at the school, she and her two best friends got reprimanded for their twerking videos that had gone viral on campus.

“The ladies were super uppity. They didn’t want us to wear shorts,” Megan explained while discussing a meeting she and her friends were called to. “It was fucking summertime in fucking Texas. But, you see her hips and her ass, you see why they don’t want us to wear no shorts.”

The meeting, she says, also featured their actual twerk videos playing on a screen in a room full of faculty at the school.

“I was like, ‘God damn! I’m really in trouble [for] twerking right now!'” wrote Megan, who signed a deal with Roc Nation Management last year.

Ultimately, the three ladies worked out a deal to write research papers so that their parents wouldn't be informed of their popular videos.

In related news, Megan's full-length studio debut is expected this year. Back in Oct. 2019, Megan confirmed in an interview that she was ready to "commit" to an album and promised fans she'd introduce a new side of her on it.

“My next project I will be introducing a new lady," Megan said at the time. "Her name is Suga. She’s besties with Tina Snow. I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans, I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”

Megan has since confirmed that the project will be titled Suga and will arrive on May 2, her late mother's birthday.