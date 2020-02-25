Meek Mill Thinks 2020 Will Be the Last Year of Wack Music

Meek Mill is convinced that this is the final year we'll hear trash music.

On Monday (Feb. 24), the Dreamchasers founder hit up his Twitter account to tell his followers what he thinks about the state of music in 2020. In one tweet, Meek proclaims that he believes this will be the last year that we'll hear mundane tunes.

"This year wack music will perish 👌🏾," Meek tweeted.

The Philly rapper doesn't specify any artists in particular so it's possible he's speaking in general terms. However, it's also possible that he could be talking about his own new music killing off all wack music this year.

Back in November, Meek teased the possibility of dropping a new album before the end of 2019. During his last #AskMeek session on Twitter, the Championships rapper responded to a fan's question about new music coming soon.

"I'ma set this shit straight just to be in the convo of the 2019 albums," Meek wrote in his response.

Although he never ended up dropping the album, Meek did eventually drop his new song "Believe" featuring Justin Timberlake. Meek hasn't confirmed whether or not the song will appear on his forthcoming album, however, it is a sign that he's prepping to release something very soon.

When he's not focused on cooking up music, Meek Mill is set on pushing criminal justice reform through his Reform Alliance group.