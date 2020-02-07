Meek Mill Says Songs He Recorded for Nipsey Hussle Joint Album Are for Nip’s Family

Before Nipsey Hussle’s untimely death, Meek Mill and the late rapper were in the process of recording a collaborative album. On Friday (Feb. 7), during his #askmeek Q&A session on Twitter, Meek offered an update on the proposed album.

A fan asked the Philadelphia rapper, "We still getting that Meek & Nip project? The world need to hear that if possible." Meek replied, "We never finished it...it’s songs left but they for his family!"

Back in March 2019, during an interview with Real 92.3 L.A., Neighborhood Nip revealed that he and Meek have been working hard in the studio. "We been cutting ideas and just getting in," Nip said in the interview. "We got a couple records that's gon' go off for the summer."

Sadly, it didn't come to fruition. Weeks later, the Crenshaw rapper was shot multiple times outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The alleged shooter, Eric Holder, has been indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Since his death, Nip's final album Victory Lap has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Additionally, at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Nipsey won two posthumous awards for "Racks in the Middle" featuring Hit-Boy and Roddy Ricch and for his contribution on "Higher," a DJ Khaled song featuring John Legend.

As for Meek, he just released a new video for his latest single, "Believe" featuring Justin Timberlake. You can watch it below.