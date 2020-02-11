Lil Wayne has garnered another major achievement following the release of his No. 1 album Funeral.

On Tuesday (Feb. 11), Billboard announced that Weezy now has more top 40 hits than Elvis Presley. The rapper has four songs from Funeral that debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. At No. 88 is the album's title track, followed by "Mama Mia" at No. 87. Moving on up the chart, "Mahogany" lands at No. 61 and "I Do It," featuring Big Sean and Lil Baby enters at No. 33.

With "I Do It," Wayne nabbed his 82nd career top 40 Hot 100 hit, bypassing Elvis as the second artist with the most hits in the chart's history. Only former Young Money artist Drake has more top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hits at exactly 100.

Overall, Wayne has a total of 167 career entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the third-most in the chart's history after Drake and the Glee Cast, tied with 207 each.

Wayne is having a pretty good week so far. His Funeral project premiered at the top of the Billboard 200 chart after moving 139,000 equivalent album units during its first week on streaming services. The sum includes 38,000 traditional album sales. The numbers equate to 134 million on-demand streams.

The Funeral project boasts 24 songs and guest appearances from Lil Baby, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, the late XXXTentacion, Takeoff, The-Dream and more.

Congrats to Weezy F. Baby!

Most Top 40 Hot 100 Hits

100 - Drake

82 - Lil Wayne

81 - Elvis Presley

63 - Taylor Swift

57 - Elton John

56 - Kanye West

54 - Nicki Minaj

51 - Eminem

51 - Glee Cast

50 - The Beatles

50 - Jay-Z

50 - Rihanna