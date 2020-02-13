Lil Wayne, Quavo and DJ Khaled Added to 2020 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

The halftime show of the 2020 NBA All-Star game is going to be a star-studded affair.

On Thursday (Feb. 13), Lil Wayne, Quavo and DJ Khaled were announced as performers for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game halftime show happening at Chicago's United Center on Sunday (Feb. 16). The three men are specifically billed as "joining" the previously-announced headliner Chance The Rapper, so it's likely they will be performing the multiple collaborations they have among the group.

In 2017, Khaled released "I'm the One" from his tenth studio album Grateful, featuring Wayne, Quavo and Chance, as well as Justin Bieber. Just over a year later, Khaled released "No Brainer" from his eleventh studio album, Father of Asahd, and that featured Chance, Quavo and Bieber as well. Wayne did not appear on the latter.

Common is also expected to appear at the game on Sunday, though he will not be performing and instead is expected to deliver remarks about what basketball means to the city of Chicago and introduce the players. Elsewhere during the weekend, Common, Chance and Quavo will all play in the celebrity game on Friday (Feb. 14), with Chi natives Common and Chance serving as respective team captains. Other acts include Bad Bunny, Jidenna and more. Chance's younger brother and fellow rapper Taylor Bennett will also play in the game, as well as perform at the 2020 NBA's Rising Stars game halftime that same day.