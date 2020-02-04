Lil Wayne Insists He Doesn’t Know How His Beef With Pusha-T Started

Lil Wayne has engaged in several rap beefs throughout his illustrious career, but there’s one rap feud Weezy can't remember an origin for.

In an interview on the Drink Champs podcast, which premiered on Tidal last Thursday (Jan. 31) co-host N.O.R.E. asked Tunechi about the origins of his feud with Pusha-T. In response, Wayne said he didn’t know how the beef got started.

“I swear to God, I don’t man,” he said, adding that he felt blindsided by the news that he had a feud with Push.

Tunechi remembered that a friend informed him about Push dissing him. “He was like, 'What you gonna do? You gonna come back at Pusha?'" Wayne recalled. "I'm like, 'What you mean? I'd love to do a song with him.' He like, 'Nah he dissing you now.'"

No one is sure when exactly Weezy and King Push's problems began, but Weezy was on a remix of Clipse's "Grindin" years ago. Years later, in May 2012, Pusha-T dropped a song called "Exodus 23:1." On the track, Push calls out a rapper who is signed to three record labels and as a result, takes home less money than they should. Soon after, fans began speculating that the lyric was about Weezy. A short while later, Weezy responded:

"Fuk pusha t and anybody that love em," he said at the time.

Weezy subsequently released a Pusha-T diss track called "Ghoulish." Pusha said it was trash and that was one of the only times they outwardly dissed one another. From there, between multiple subliminal disses and eventual outward diss songs, Weezy's protege, Drake, and Pusha got into a beef.

The topic of Push and Wayne's beef resurfaced once Rick Ross tried to unite them on "Maybach VI" for his Port of Miami 2 album last summer. On a mysterious note, there was no Pusha-T verse on the version of the song that landed on Rick Ross' album, even though the leaked version included both rappers.

N.O.R.E. said it could have been a clearance issue, but Wayne insisted that he cleared his part without hearing Pusha’s verse. Therefore, Wayne was not involved in the decision to remove Push off any song. “That’s random news to me ‘cause that’s [Rick Ross’] joint and I wouldn’t know who is on it anyway,” he said.

