Lil Wayne Loses The Masked Singer Season Opener: Watch

Lil Wayne's singing skills are apparently not quite on par with his rapping abilities.

On Sunday (Feb. 2), the Young Money rapper surprised nearly everyone when he was revealed as a contestant on the season three premiere episode of the hit Fox show, The Masked Singer. Of course, being revealed means that he was unfortunately eliminated, but Tunechi took the loss in stride.

Tunechi performed Lenny Kravitz's guitar-blaring 1993 hit "Are You Gonna My Way" while dressed as a robot and had all the judges including special guest Jamie Foxx completely stumped.

Unfortunately, at the end of the show, the robot had the least amount of audience votes to advance into the next round. Finally, his identity was revealed and it was Lil Wayne. When asked why he donned the robot costume, Weezy gave a simple answer.

"For my kids," he said in his exit interview on the show.

Lil Wayne's appearance on The Masked Singer comes on the heels of the release of his new album, Funeral. The 24-track collection includes appearances from 2 Chainz, DaBaby, Takeoff, Jay Rock and the late XXXTentacion and more. The project had been in the works for nearly four years before its release.

On the Funeral, Weezy holds a 24-second moment of silence at the end of the Jay Rock-assisted song "Bing James," in tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26.