Lil Wayne sits atop of the Billboard 200 chart once again.

On Sunday (Feb. 9), Billboard announced Tunechi's latest release, Funeral, has topped the Billboard 200 chart after moving 139,000 equivalent album units during its first week on streaming services. The sum includes 38,000 traditional album sales. The numbers equate to 134 million on-demand streams.

This is Wayne's second back to back No. 1 album following 2018's Tha Carter V, which pushed 480,000 equivalent album sales during its first week. Overall, this is his fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Young Money Records

Lil Wayne's Funeral album contains 24 songs including guest appearances from XXXTentacion, 2 Chainz, Takeoff, Lil Baby, Big Sean, The-Dream and more. Though teased for over a year, the release date was announced on short notice and no single was pushed prior to its release.

Weezy has more where that came from. He recently revealed he has over a dozen albums already recorded.

"That's always beautiful to look back at the finished product and what we came out with, what we ended up with," the 37-year-old rapper said during a recent interview with Zane Lowe. "And also, the results of the finished product is always rewarding, as well. I have beautiful fans. But my fans all, they also know that once it's put out, they already know I'm moving on. They already know I got 20 more albums already in my back pocket."

Hip-hop dominates the top five slots on the chart. Other rappers in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Roddy Ricch (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, No. 2), Eminem (Music to Be Murdered By, No. 3) Russ (Shake the Snow Globe, No. 4) and Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 5).