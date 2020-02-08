Lil Uzi Vert Says There’s an “XO Tour Llif3 Part 2″

The 2017 track "XO Tour Llif3" is one of Lil Uzi Vert's most beloved singles. The Philly rapper says there is a sequel of the coveted track already done.

The 2016 XXL Freshman has been dropping little hints about new music and details about his upcoming Eternal Atake album on Twitter for the last couple of months. On Thursday (Feb. 5), he revealed the news about the second version of his hit single in response to a fan's post.

"Don’t y’all ever just wish you could go back to when XO tour life dropped😪 @LILUZIVERT," the Twitter user posted.

Uzi replied, "It’s a PART 2."

The original version of the track appeared on Luv Is Rage 1.5 and his debut album Luv Is Rage 2. Numbers wise, the song is Uzi's most popular record with over 1 billion streams on Spotify. The song is currently certified seven times platinum by the RIAA.

Uzi continues to tease the release of his long-awaited EA LP. Last month, he dropped hints on Instagram, which included a possible new cover art and cryptic pictures of women wearing purple robes with flowers in their hair. Last week, he revealed the album would contain 16 songs, which include the new single "Futal Shuffle 2020," a dance track Uzi put out in December.

We are still waiting on a solid release date for the album, which feels like it could drop at any day now. It's been over two years since Luv Is Rage 2 was released in August 2017.