Lil Pump Says He Was Kidding About Retirement: “Bitch I’m Back”

Just like that, Lil Pump has had a change of heart about giving up the music biz.

Two days after announcing his retirement, he notified fans on Sunday (Feb. 16) that his announcement was premature and he's still in the business of making music. The South Florida rapper revealed his return via a TikTok and Instagram post. In the clip, Pump dances wildly and raps along to his new Latin crossover track, "Contacto."

In the caption he notes, "YALL THOUGHT I QUIT BITCH IM BACK 'CONTACTO.' ESTO ES PA MIS LATINOS VAMOS A ROMPERRR & PARA CUANDO QUIEREN QUE SUELTE ESTA?," which translates to "This ones for my Latinos. We’re about to break this. When do you all want me to release it?"

This is a 180 from a few days ago when Pump implied his rap career was a wrap via his Instagram story when he posted, "I'm done doing music I quit....," leaving fans scratching their heads. Jet Ski is just three months removed from calling himself the hottest rapper on the planet.

While Pump has been quiet on the hip-hop tip recently, he's been trying his hand at the Latin rap genre. Late last year, he teamed up with El Alfa on the Billboard charting single "Coronao Now."

Pump put out his Haverd Dropout album in February 2019. The album featured Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Smokepurpp, 2 Chainz and more.