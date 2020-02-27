Lil Baby doesn't have any ink on him and it was a calculated choice.

On Wednesday (Feb. 26), The New York Times released an in-depth interview with the Atlanta rapper ahead of the release of his new album My Turn, due Friday (Feb. 28). When asked whether he'd always planned to be a rap star, Baby revealed other plans–and they explain his lack of tattoos.

“I never saw me being a rapper. A big-dog dope boy, that’s it," Baby explained. "Not even just a dope boy. That’s why I ain’t got no tattoos, because I always knew I was going to run my money up, and I was going to have to go sit in front of some people to do something with my money. And I didn’t want them to look at me like a dope boy. I had to keep my appearance straight."

He went on to explain that even though he's a rapper now, he still appreciates the choices he made early on.

"I literally said, ‘When I sit down in front of these white folks, I don’t want to have no tattoos.’ In a way, it’s still that today," the Fall 2019 XXL cover star said. "Because when I’m sitting in these meetings, I don’t have tattoos on my face. I know they’d have to think something if I’ve got tattoos on my face.”

My Turn was originally slated for a late 2019 release, but was pushed back a few months. The 20-track LP follows 2018's Street Gossip.