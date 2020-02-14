Kodak Black Writes Poem for Actress Zendaya for Valentine’s Day

Kodak Black is in his feelings for Valentine's Day this year.

On Friday morning (Feb. 14), the imprisoned rapper uploaded a poem dedicated to Zendaya to his Instagram timeline. The caption of the post simply says "@Zendaya (Because Of You)" indicating that the short haiku is intended for the Europhia actress.

"Zoolin in a ice box, Frozen in time, But mentally you're my Valentine," Kodak wrote in the post. "Hope I made you smile with this poem, I'm thinking bout you all the way home"

Kodak concludes the poem with a slight warning toward any actor that tries to get in his way. "P.S. Don't make me beat Spider-Man up," Kodak adds in what appears to be a joke about Zendaya playing the role of Spider-Man's eventual love interest in the last two Spider-Man movies.

The poem arrives after the 2016 XXL Freshman dropped off his new freestyle "Because of You" from behind bars. The song, produced by Frank Dukes and Lab Cook, allows fans to see the emotional side of Kodak. Although he doesn't name-drop Zendaya on the song, Kodak does rap about how he would treat his Valentine.

"I turned to a better me 'cause you deserve it/I'ma give up the streets because you worth it," Kodak raps on the new song. "Fuckin' with you how you be, I know you perfect for me/I want you to pray for me, they wish the worsest, on me/You deserve a better me, a better person, You was fucking with me when I was in my worsest."

As of this report, Zendaya has not responded to Kodak's advances.