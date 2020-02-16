Kodak Black Says He’ll Wait Until He’s Released From Prison to Drop Album If New Single Doesn’t Go Platinum by His Birthday

Kodak Black has updated fans on his new album.

On Sunday (Feb. 16), a post came out from the incarcerated rapper's Instagram account regarding his new single, "Because of You," and how its popularity could affect the release of his upcoming LP. In the post, he uploaded a clip from the video for the single.

"If This Go Platinum B4 My Birthday Ima Drop A Album," he revealed in the caption. "If Not Ya’ll Gotta Wait Till I Come Home #Truly 🎯 'Because Of You' ❤️💙 🎬."

Kodak's birthday is June 11.

The video for "Because of You" was released on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) and reveals a softer side to the South Florida rapper.

"All because of you, I'ma be a better man/Now I wanna do, things I ain't never did," Kodak raps over the Frank Dukes and TheLabCook-produced beat. "I'ma open up, and show another side/I ain't showed no one, I ain't showed no one, yeah/I ain't showed no one this side of me/I think I love someone, it mighta be/I wanna trust someone, and finally/I got a crush on one."

The former XXL Freshman was definitely in the V-Day spirit despite his current circumstances. Shortly after the song's release, Kodak shared a Valentine's Day poem to actress Zandaya on IG.

Kodak is reportedly working on new projects while in prison, according to his attorney, Bradford Cohen, who recently visited the rapper. "It was good to see him and he was in good spirits," Cohen revealed. "He is working on new projects and reading. He wants to thank all of you for the support. #kodakblack #wingofjustice."

Kodak is currently serving time in prison on federal gun charges. His release date is Aug. 14, 2022.