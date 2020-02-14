Kanye West Gives Away Free Yeezys in Chicago: Video

Kanye West showed love to his hometown of Chicago on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Kanye’s team drove tank-like Sherpa cars through the Wicker Park area of Chicago and began giving out free pairs of the Yeezy QNTM (Quantum) sneaker, which are slated for release on Sunday (Feb. 16). As soon as the trucks rolled in the area, photos and videos started popping up on social media.

In one clip, a shocked fan tells his female friend that Kanye pulled up and started giving out sneakers.

“‘Ye just pulled up giving out free shoes to the city All-Star Weekend come the fuck on,” said the young man.

There have been no reports or photos of Kanye actually passing out sneakers to fans, however, Quavo was reportedly in one of the Sherpa trucks giving out kicks.

The price tag on the new Yeezy kicks is at $250, so for those who were able to grab a pair got a helluva deal.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend is taking place in Chicago. This year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is going to feature some real celebrity talent on the hardwood floor. Fellow Chi-City rappers Common and Chance The Rapper have been selected to be captains for their respective teams. Meanwhile, Quavo been confirmed to play and is looking to grab another MVP title at the game.

Kanye, who hasn't announced a major tour as of yet, plans to hold a Sunday Service performance at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena this Sunday.

Check out the videos below.