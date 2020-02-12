Yellowcard’s $15 Million Juice Wrld Lawsuit Put on Hold

The lawsuit brought against the late Juice Wrld by pop-punk band Yellowcard has reportedly been put on hold—but not by a decision from the band.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), XXL obtained court documents showing a Los Angeles judge has paused the proceedings because no one has been appointed as the executor of Juice's estate. In the docs, the matter is reportedly given a two-month deadline to be sorted out.

"The action is stayed pending the appointment of a representative for the estate of Defendant [Jarad A.] Higgins by the probate court," the documents reportedly state. "The parties shall file a status report re: the probate proceedings no later than April 13, 2020."

The suit was first filed back in October of 2019, prior to the rapper's untimely passing in December. The group accused Juice Wrld of illegally sampling elements of their 2006 song “Holly Wood Died” for his 2017 breakout hit, "Lucid Dreams." The complaint asks for more than $15 million in damages, as well as past and future royalties for the song. The band also requested to receive damages from Juice Wrld’s tours.

Upon Juice's passing following a fatal mix of oxycodone and codeine, Yellowcard filed a motion to extend the due date for the defendant's response. Originally setting a date of Dec. 9, 2019 the band's legal team changed the request to Feb. 4, 2020. Speaking to Digital Music News at the time, Yellowcard attorney Richard Busch confirmed that the move was because of the rapper's death.