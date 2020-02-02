Jay-Z Reveals He Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show Based on “Principle”

Back in 2017, Jay-Z reportedly turned down the NFL's invitation to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl. No explanation was given. Now we know why Hov decided against performing at the big game.

On Saturday (Feb. 1), The New York Times published an interview with Jigga where he talks about his much-scrutinized relationship with the NFL. His turning down of the chance to perform at Super Bowl LII was a topic. According to Hov, the NFL stipulated he perform "Run This Town" and bring out song collaborators Kanye West and Rihanna, to boot.

“Of course I would have,” Jay-Z said, “but I said, ‘No, you get me.’ That is not how you go about it, telling someone that they’re going to do the halftime show contingent on who they bring. I said forget it. It was a principle thing.”

When the news broke back in 2017 that Hov had reportedly shunned the invite, it caused so much of an uproar, the NFL put out a statement on the matter.

“No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

At the time, many people believed Jay's decision not to perform at the Super Bowl was due to his support of Colin Kaepernick who was being blackballed by the League due to his National Anthem sideline protests against police brutality. Justin Timberlake ended up being the halftime show headliner.

Jay's new Roc Nation partnership with the NFL stipulates that he have influence on things such as the Super Bowl halftime show and also makes him part of the NFL's Inspire Change initiative, which addresses “education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.”