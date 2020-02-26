Jay-Z, Yo Gotti Help Over 150 Inmates File Second Lawsuit Against Mississippi Department of Corrections for Barbaric Prison Conditions

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti and Team Roc are continuing their efforts to help with prison reform.

On Wednesday (Feb. 26), the social justice department of Roc Nation filed a second civil lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections. On behalf of 152 more inmates, Team Roc is requesting that the "barbaric" conditions at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman are immediately addressed. They're also requesting that a full plan to eliminate the health and safety risks for inmates is developed within 90 days.

The lawsuit noted the deplorable living situations the inmates are reportedly facing.

“Many times, the food is adulterated with rat feces, cockroaches, rocks, bird droppings, and other foreign matter," the suit reads. "The toilets routinely back up and flood the prison cells, which allows fecal matter, urine and water to cover the floors and drain out into the housing unit’s common space…the portable water system at Parchman is contaminated with human feces, presumably from the sewer system. Prisoner-on-prisoner violence is rampant, and, at times, is facilitated by corrupt guards seeking to curry favor with inmates."

The lawsuit goes on to explain the inmates' urgent need for medical care as well, as many are suffering from cancer, lupus, serious heart defects and more.

"So bad is the medical care at Parchman that inmates have resorted to lighting fires in conditions of total confinement, where escape from smoke and flames is impossible, simply to draw attention to emergent medical issues occurring in the housing units,” it states. They provided a graphic video of the conditions as well.

The lawsuit also says that internal riots have been ongoing since Dec. 29, 2019 because of the poor conditions, and have resulted in at least nine inmate deaths. Team Roc's lawsuit is asking for "a safe, livable environment" and want the court to retain full jurisdiction of the Parchman Penitentiary until then.

This lawsuit follows a similar suit Jay, Gotti and Team Roc filed in January of this year on behalf of 29 inmates against Pelicia E. Hall and Marshall Turner, the Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Superintendent of the Mississippi State Penitentiary, respectively.