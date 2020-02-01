Jay-Z Speaks on Colin Kaepernick, Admits They Disagree on Tactics

Jay-Z believes he and Colin Kaepernick have the same goal but different strategies.

On Saturday (Feb. 1), The New York Times published an article with Hov where he addresses his alliance with the NFL and how it has soured some people's perception of him. Jigga is treating the naysayers like dirt on his shoulder when it comes to the overall mission of helping the disenfranchised.

“As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press,” Jay said.

Jay's Roc Nation partnership with the NFL in 2019 ruffled some feathers. The alliance gives Jay influence over the League's music events such as the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. The deal also asks the NFL spend $100 million in the next decade on social justice efforts. Some poeple, including Kaepernick, who has been at odds with the NFL for being blackballed from the League for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality, took the move as a slap in the face.

“No one is saying [Kaepernick] hasn’t been done wrong,” Jay-Z said. “He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”

In November, Jay reportedly influenced the NFL to give the unemployed QB a workout. Kaepernick instead thwarted the workout that was set up to do his own workout, which reportedly disappointed Jigga.

“We are two adult men who disagree on the tactic but are marching for the same cause,” Jay-Z told The Times.

Super Bowl 54 goes down in Miami on Sunday (Feb. 2). The Hov curated halftime show will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.