Did Jay-Z and Beyoncé just make a statement at the 2020 Super Bowl? It's hard to say for sure, but that's how some fans are taking what the superstar couple chose to do during the national anthem today.

According to a report published on TMZ Sports on Sunday night (Feb. 2), the Carters were spotted sitting down while Demi Lovato performed the national anthem before the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In a video provided by the outlet, you can see the two superstars sitting next to their daughter Blue Ivy as Lovato belts out the lyrics to the anthem. DJ Khaled stopped by to speak to them as the anthem was being sung.

Last year, Jay drew controversy when he announced his partnership with the NFL, a league many have accused of blackballing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. People have accused Jay of betraying Kaepernick, but in his interview with The New York Times, Hov insisted that they were fighting for the same cause in different ways.

“We are two adult men who disagree on the tactic but are marching for the same cause,” Jay-Z told The Times.

“No one is saying [Kaepernick] hasn’t been done wrong,” Jay-Z said at another point of the interview. “He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”

