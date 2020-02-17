Ice Cube Calls Out NBA for Using His Basketball League’s Rule in All-Star Game

Ice Cube apparently has a bone to pick with the NBA.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game went down on Sunday night (Feb. 16) and featured a new format including how the teams where picked and game play itself. At least one new rule, the decision to play without a running clock, is already being used in Cube's professional basketball league, Big3. The rap legend didn't let the similarities go unnoticed.

On Sunday, the NBA tweeted in promotion of the updated All-Star game rules. Cube replied, "Oh really? Where should I send my invoice?" implying he should be paid for his idea being used.

The no clock rule added to the excitement of the game in which the teams were shooting for an established score of 157 instead of battling against the clock. Cube took credit for the NBA making the adjustment in a follow-up tweet.

"The forward thinking of ⁦@thebig3 is taking our credit for helping the ⁦@NBA make the 4thQ of yesterday’s ASG one to remember," he posted. "Many will try to pull the Elam Rule out their asses, but we proved in 2017 that no game clock is the future. #nogarbageminutes."

Cube was cosigned in a post by Michael Rapaport but challenged by amateur 3 on 3 league Hoop It Up who noted their league has played without a running clock from the jump. "Actually we have been playing without a game clock since 1989 but ok," they tweeted.

Ice Cube responded, "Amateur basketball has been doing it forever, but we’re talking about the professionals, homie..."

Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz established the Big3 league in 2017. It is heading into its forth season. Participants over the years have included former NBA players like Allen Iverson, Rashard Lewis, Joe Johnson, Jason Terry, Stephen Jackson and more. In 2018, Cube spoke of expanding the brand to China.