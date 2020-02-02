Halsey Calls Out Fan for Yelling G-Eazy’s Name During Her Show: “F**k That Guy”

G-Eazy's ex-girlfriend Halsey went off on a fan for yelling out the rapper's name during a recent concert.

The incident occurred on Saturday night (Feb. 1) while the pop star was performing at the BudxMiami pre-Super Bowl concert. During a quieter moment in the set, some guy in the crowd kept yelling out G-Eazy's name for some unknown reason. Unable to ignore the man, Halsey quickly got out of character and rushed toward the front of the stage.

"If you say G-Eazy one more fucking time, I'ma kick you out of this club," she snapped. "I will kick your ass outta this club, test me. Fucking test me. You wanna get out of the club? Who is it? It's you? Who said G-Eazy? Who's fucking yelling it, 'cause I'll kick your ass outta the fucking club. Do not disrespect me like that at my own show."

Halsey then started a chant of "Fuck that guy," though it is unclear if she was referring to the man in the crowd or G-Eazy.

On Sunday (Feb. 2), the singer appeared to address the incident on her Instagram Story.

"Don't ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for urself. Don't tolerate disrespect in the name of being 'nice.' Love you," she posted.

Halsey via Instagram

G-Eazy and Halsey first came out as a couple in September 2017 at New York City Fashion Week. Ten months later, they announced they were separating.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," Halsey wrote on her IG Story. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

One month later, it appeared they had gotten back together. However, they officially called it quits a short time later.